United States Separates Bradley Beal Over Covid-19 Protocols

The preparation of the United States team for the Tokyo Olympics is full of shocks. The national team lost friendlies against Nigeria and Australia, 3 players from the team that trains with the national team were removed due to the pandemic and the last one to fall for this reason is a heavyweight of the national team. Bradley Beal.

Beal, called to be a starter in the Olympic Games and to be part of the crucial nucleus of the team of Popovich, has been removed from the preparation when entering the health and safety protocols related to Covid-19, without knowing for the moment if it has tested positive or if it is simply a positive contact.

USA Basketball has reported that one of the national team players was in this situation and the US media have identified Beal as the subject of the problem.

Right now, Beal’s participation in the Games is up in the air, his presence cannot be ruled out yet.

If he was left out of the Olympics, Beal would be replaced by one of the members of the Select Team, the team of NBA players that trains with the national team in Las Vegas. The names that are being considered as substitutes are Keldon Johnson (Spurs), Darius garland (Cavaliers) and Saddiq bey (Pistons).

Beal played last Tuesday against Argentina scoring 17 points in the United States victory.

The US team has its next friendly matches on Friday against Australia and on Sunday against Spain.