Senator Rand Paul becomes the first member of the United States Upper House to contract the disease

EFE –

The senator Rand Paul gave positive to COVID-19, becoming the first member of the Upper House of U.SIn contracting the disease, his office reported this Sunday and indicated that the Republican politician remains in quarantine.

Paul, from the state of Kentucky, “feels good and is in quarantine,” the account said. Twitter of the senator.

The information detailed that the politician, who is an “asymptomatic” patient, underwent the test as a precaution due to his travels and events, and without his knowledge “of any direct contact with any infected person.”

“Ten days ago, our DC (District of Columbia, where Washington is) office began operating remotely,” the messages added in Twitter, according to which no official of his team “has had contact with the senator”

According to the politician’s account, he left “the Senate IMMEDIATELY upon learning of his diagnosis.”

US Congressmen were seeking this Sunday to reach an agreement on a millionaire fiscal stimulus package that aims to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced that he and his wife, Karen, would be tested for coronavirus after a collaborator of yours gave positive to COVID-19. Hours later it was reported that both were negative.

On March 18, Republican Representative Mario Díaz-Balart and Democrat Ben McAdams announced in separate statements that they gave positive by COVID-19, thus becoming the first US Congressmen infected with this new disease.

Several congressmen and senators such as Republicans Ted Cruz or Paul Gosar have quarantined in recent weeks after being in contact with people infected by COVID-19.

Miami Mayor Francis Suárez gave positive by coronavirus after being in contact with members of the entourage of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who contracted the disease.

The Brazilian ruler had dinner on March 7 with the president Donald trump in the private club that the American leader has in Mar-a-Lago (Florida).