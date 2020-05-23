Treasury Department Secretary Steven Mnuchin.SAUL LOEB / .

The Department of the Treasury of the United States has sanctioned this Friday two high officials of the Nicaraguan Government for supporting the “corrupt regime” of Daniel Ortega. The federal financial agency has communicated that it has included Julio César Avilés Castillo, commander in chief of the Army, and Iván Adolfo Acosta, minister of Finance and Public Credit of Nicaragua, on the Foreign Assets Control Office’s blacklist. The first because the military have contributed weapons to “carry out acts of violence” against the people, and the second for collaborating in favor of Ortega receiving financial support, according to the Treasury statement.

“The continued violations of the Ortega regime of basic human rights, blatant corruption and widespread violence against the Nicaraguan people are unacceptable,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “The United States will aim [en la lista] those who support the Ortega regime and perpetuate the oppression of the Nicaraguan people, “he added. The announced sanctions translate into the freezing of all the assets and economic interests that the prisoners have in the United States.

In early March, Washington sanctioned the Nicaraguan National Police (NNP), the main entity in charge of enforcing the law in the Central American country, for its role in “the serious abuse of human rights.” The recent sanction of the United States to the head of the Army is a hard blow to an institution that had tried to stay out of the complaints about human rights violations blamed on the Government of Ortega and Rosario Murillo for brutally repressing the protests started in April 2018 for a reform to Social Security. The humanitarian and political crisis has forced more than 100,000 Nicaraguans to flee, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The Army has always maintained that they did not participate in the repression against unarmed civilians, especially in the so-called Operation Cleanup, a joint crusade of police and parapolice that began in June 2018 and allowed the Government to violently retake control of the streets. . It was a watershed in the repressive scheme, because for the first time civilians with war weapons took control of the cities raised against the Government and committed most of the 325 extrajudicial executions recorded by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The parapolice carried a war arsenal that included AK 47, Dragunov, PKM, M 16 machine guns, Remington 700, Jericho 941, and Mossberg 500. Conventional weapons of war that, in theory, are only in control of the military institution, which enlivens suspicion of military responsibility.

Although the main criticism of the Army has been inaction against these groups, which still operate in Nicaragua. The military has not disarmed the parapolice and has thus neglected its constitutional obligation to neutralize any armed group not legally contemplated. General Avilés himself denied that “paramilitary groups” exist in Nicaragua, despite the evidence gathered by human rights organizations.

In July 2019, General Avilés said that the Army has no legal basis, structure, or equipment to disarm parapolice groups. “It is the Police that is responsible for exercising its public order functions,” he said, despite the clear constitutional mandate for the Army. However, military sources assure that the decision not to disarm these groups is not to scold the Executive.

Sources in Washington point out that the reason for not sanctioning the Army before, is that they feared that the military would fully bow to the Sandinista Executive, as happens in Venezuela. However, in practice, General Avilés acts as a subordinate of President Ortega, to the point that he has been extended in office three consecutive times and thus blocked military succession.

“The United States now sees a clear scenario in terms of outcome: they hoped that the Army would change its behavior towards these armed groups, but the political action of the high command has not changed,” security expert Elvira Cuadra has assured EL PAÍS. Although the Treasury Department had previously sanctioned retired military personnel, now “the pressure is against the institution,” Cuadra said.

“Something similar can happen that with the Police: first they sanctioned their director, at middle management, and since there was no rectification, in the end the United States sanctioned the police institution as such. That can happen with the Army. It is a message to the officers, “Cuadra said, referring to military economic interests, which are varied and even listed on international stock exchanges. “It is a hard blow to the Ortega government, because the Treasury Department disrupts finances and the armed forces, two key actors in the constitution of a State. The Army was not able to reach the public relations campaign to wash its face about its involvement in the repression, “Cuadra has emphasized.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe