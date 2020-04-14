A total of 182 Guatemalans, including 16 unaccompanied minors, were deported from the United States on Monday, resuming deportations after a week amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, local migration reported.

On the first flight, 76 Guatemalans returned from Brownsville, Texas (southern USA), while on the second, 106 Guatemalans, including minors, arrived from El Paso, Texas, Alejandra Mena, spokeswoman for the Guatemalan Migration Institute, told reporters.

With these two, the flights of Guatemalans deported from the United States resumed, which were suspended for several days due to the Easter celebrations and due to restrictive measures by the local government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Guatemala has asked Washington to increase health controls on deportees, after three expelled from that country tested positive for COVID-10.

Mena explained that Guatemalans will remain in quarantine in a temporary shelter installed at La Aurora International Airport in the capital of this country.

Meanwhile, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo assured on Monday that the United States will continue to send flights of deportees, after indicating that the migration of Guatemalans to the north was reduced by 60% due to the coronavirus.

In turn, the head of United States diplomacy, Mike Pompeo, announced on Monday that Washington intends to continue with the economic aid plan for El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras highlighting the efforts made by the three countries to reduce irregular migration to the North.

Last June, the United States said it would make the delivery of aid to these countries conditional on concrete actions to reduce the number of migrants arriving at its border.

Deportations of Guatemalans from the United States fell 13.4% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2019.

Official data indicates that as of Monday a total of 167 people have been infected in Guatemala, including five deaths.