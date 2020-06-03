© ETIENNE LAURENT

COVID-19 cases decreased with isolation measures.

More than 21,000 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States on Monday, according to a count maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

There were 14,790 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the CDC.

New cases were identified in all 50 states, as well as in Washington, D.C. and in US territories. USA

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States is 1,831,806 according to data from Johns Hopkins University, June 2, 2020.

By May 20, all states had begun lifting orders to stay home and other restrictions in place to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

But many authorities and health experts are alarmed by new cases of pandemic transmission that may emerge due to protests over the death of George Floyd, racism and police abuse against minorities, in which thousands people have been participating for more than a week.

Authorities emphasize the need for evidence, physical distancing and face coverage, reflecting concern that the restrictions on staying at home are being reduced, as well as that the large protests against police brutality across the country, They could lead to an increase in new cases.

Experts are also seeing that in other countries, such as Iran, it can already be seen that the increase in cases of COVID-19 is like a “second wave”.

In the next tweet, Dr. Angela Rassmusen, virologist and research scientist associate at the Infection and Immunity Center of the Columbia University School of Public Health, he quotes the case of Iran and says that It cannot be assumed that we will be in a second wave of COVID-19 sufferers in the fall, it is possible that this will happen in July in the United States: