United States Reports First Case of Hantavirus, a Life-threatening Rodent-Borne Disease

A Michigan woman was hospitalized for hantavirus, a serious disease transmitted by rodents to humans and in most cases causes death.

Currently, most infectious diseases and emerging viruses are zoonotic; that is, they are transmitted from animals to humans. The Covid-19, the hantavirus, the HIV and other potentially risky viruses come from wildlife, hence the importance of avoiding the invasion of natural areas, since they are where the elements for the next great pandemic are concentrated.

On the night of June 7, 2021, the Michigan Department of Health confirmed that a Washtenaw County woman was hospitalized with severe lung disease, which was later confirmed as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).

What is hantavirus and how is it transmitted?

Hantavirus is a potentially serious illness that is transmitted to humans from contaminated faeces, urine, and dust rodents, especially mice and rats.

In the case of the Michigan woman, the investigation determined that the contagion occurred while cleaning a unoccupied house infested with mice.

The name of this virus comes from Hantaan River, in South Korea, where hantavirus was first isolated in 1978. In Latin America, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) states that about 300 cases are reported annually and at least 13 countries in the region have endemic areas where this disease occurs.

Hantavirus infections are rare, but life-threatening: WHO estimates that the mortality rate can reach up to 60% if the disease is not diagnosed in time.

Although the transmission process is still not entirely clear, scientists believe that the main route of transmission of the hantavirus is through the inhalation of small particles of urine, feces, and rodent saliva, a scenario that can occur in both rural and urban locations, as long as an enclosed space has an active rodent infestation.

What are the symptoms of hantavirus?

According to the WHO, most common symptoms of hantavirus they are fever, severe muscle pain, and gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea. Later, these symptoms give way to a drop in blood pressure (hypotension) and cause breathing difficulties.

In Latin America, the most common and highest-risk clinical form after contracting hantavirus is the hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (SCPH), which causes the lungs to fill with fluid and eventually, patients experience fatal respiratory failure.

However, there are other classes of hantavirus that can cause kidney failure and hemorrhagic fever with kidney syndrome (FHSR), conditions more common in people who get this virus in Europe and Asia.

One of the greatest difficulties in making timely diagnoses is that SCPH can appear up to 42 days later exposure to the virus, a period of time that makes it difficult to identify the source of the disease and the associated vector.

What is the hanta virus?

It is a virus from the bunyavirus family. Although the term ‘hanta virus’ is common, actually the correct way to refer to the virus is simply ‘hantavirus’, as it originates from the Hantaan River, South Korea.

How to cure the hanta virus?

At the moment there is no effective treatment to combat hantavirus.

Initial treatment is based on reducing symptoms and discomfort with analgesics and antipyretics; however, once the disease progresses and SCPH manifests, patients who are not diagnosed early are admitted to intensive care units, where they receive mechanical ventilation and care for their vital signs.

Hence, prevention through rodent control campaigns, keeping areas clean and clear of grains, food remains and garbage, plays such an important role to avoid contagion of hantavirus.

