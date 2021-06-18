United States Releases New COVID-19 Figures

15 minutes. The United States reached 33,507,963 confirmed cases and 600,941 deaths from COVID-19 this Thursday, according to figures from the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Friday) was 317 more deaths than on Wednesday and 11,336 new infections.

California is now the state hardest hit by the pandemic with 63,256 dead. This is followed by New York (53,589), Texas (52,039), Florida (37,265), Pennsylvania (27,546), New Jersey (26,364) and Illinois (25,552).

Other states with high death toll include Georgia (21,258), Michigan (20,848), Ohio (20,122), Massachusetts (17,957), and Arizona (17,809).

In terms of infections, California has 3,805,527, followed by Texas with 2,982,516, third is Florida with 2,344,321 and New York is fourth with 2,110,756.

The official death report -600,941- far exceeds the lower limit of the initial White House estimates, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) at the University of Washington, whose models for predicting the evolution of the pandemic have often been set by the White House, estimates that the actual death toll in the United States is around 925,000 .

As far as vaccines are concerned, some 175.8 million people (53% of the population) have received at least one dose. Of these 147.7 million (44.5%) are already fully inoculated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).