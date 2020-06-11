Trump’s epidemiologist said Wednesday that the pandemic was just beginning in that country. (Photo: .)

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 112 thousand 900 people in the United States, the country with the most infections in the world with two million 464 according to the university.

This number of cases in the United States – which represent more than 27% of those declared worldwide – is followed by 772,416 in Brazil and 493,223 in Russia.

New York State has been the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 380,156 confirmed cases and 30,542 deaths, a figure second only to the United Kingdom, Brazil and Italy.

In New York City alone, 21,960 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 165,346 confirmed cases and 12,337 deaths, California, which has reported 139,715 infections and 4,854 deaths, and Illinois with 129,837 positive for coronavirus and 6,995 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Massachusetts with 7,454, Pennsylvania with 6,662, Michigan with 5,955, or Connecticut with 4,120.

The focus of the pandemic in the United States has now shifted from the battered East Coast to California, which is experiencing accelerated case growth in recent days.

The provisional balance of deceased -112 thousand 924 – has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between one hundred thousand and 240 thousand deaths due to the pandemic.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose prediction models of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that by the beginning of August it will have left more than 145 thousand deaths in the United States.