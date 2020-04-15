United States President Donald Trump has added Dana White and Vince McMahon to his team of advisers to help restore the economy in the country.

White, the president of UFC, and McMahon, president and CEO of the WWE, they are part of a long group of sports leagues that will be a team of advisers to the president Trump while looking to help U.S to rise from the ashes after the pandemic of coronavirus has destroyed the world economy.

Andy Slater was the first to reveal the news of White and others, while the president of UFC confirmed the information to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones, Dana White, and Vince McMahon they are part of a long group that will help restore the economy, said the president. Trump.

It is no secret that White and Trump They are good friends and close two decades ago. Fans may be surprised but considering the friendship between the two is not a surprise. WhiteThey have proven that they are capable of running trillion dollar sports leagues, and the other man on the list. So see White part of that team of advisers, It’s not a surprise.

White has worked for weeks that UFC return to your operations globally. While, McMahon and WWE continue to hold their events in Florida, where WWE is considered a essential industry. If everything goes well, both UFC as WWE they will return to normality like the rest of the country’s economy.