United States Presents “European” Pre-List for Concacaf Nations League

The Concacaf League of Nations returns this June and the United States National Team presented its squad list, in which they included their “European arsenal” for the semifinals.

For the duel against the Honduras National Team, the selection of the stars and stripes presented a call in which players such as Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea; Weston McKennie of the Juventus; Giovanni Reyna, from Borussia Dortmund; Sergiño Dest, from Barcelona; and Bryan Reynolds of the Rome.

The United States will face Honduras on June 3 at Empower Field, and then face the winner of the duel between Mexico and Costa Rica on June 6 in the Final Four final.

The United States’ pre-list for the Concacaf Nations League

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (NYCFC), Ethan Norvath (Bruges), David Ochoa (RSL), Zack Steffen (Manchester City) and Matt Turner (NER)

Defenses: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Aaron Long (NYRB), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Roma), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Media: Brenden Aaronson (RB Salzburg), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids) Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Luca de la Torre (Heracle), Jackson Yueill (SJ Earthquakes)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (DC United), Tyler Boys (Besiktas), Daryl Dike (Barnsley), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), Nicholas Gioacchinni (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent ( Werder Bremen), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys), Tim Weah (Lille), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus SC).

