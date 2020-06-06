June 5, 2020 | 8:30 pm

The government of President Donald Trump has ordered Marriott International, the only US company that manages a hotel in Cuba, the Four Points Sheraton in Havana, to close its hotel operations on the island, a company spokeswoman told ..

The measure ends what had been a symbol of the thaw between Havana and Washington.

The spokeswoman said Washington ordered the hotel’s operations closed before August 31. Starwood Hotels, now owned by Marriott, became the first American hotel company to sign an agreement with Havana four years ago since the 1959 revolution.

The agreement was part of the formal normalization of diplomatic relations undertaken between 2014-2016 by former Democratic President Barack Obama after decades of hostility.

But the Trump government has reversed that easing, arguing that it seeks to pressure Cuba to carry out democratic reform and stop supporting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“We recently received a notice that the government-issued license will not be renewed, forcing Marriott to suspend its operations in Cuba,” a company spokeswoman told ..

The Treasury Department ordered the closure of its operation at the Four Points Sheraton in Havana and it would also not be allowed to open other hotels that it had been preparing to operate on the island.

The Treasury and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“In 2017, Trump promised that he would not disrupt existing contracts that US companies had with Cuba,” wrote William LeoGrande, a Cuba expert at American University in Washington. “Promise made, promise broken,” he added.

The news comes two days after the State Department expanded its list of Cuban entities with which Americans are prohibited from doing business to include the financial corporation that handles remittances from Washington to Cuba.

U.S. sanctions have further paralyzed an economy already suffering from declining aid from Venezuela and the end of medical missions to Brazil and other Latin American nations.