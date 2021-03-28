United States opens center for immigrant minors

The facility opened its doors this Sunday in the city of Midland, in the state of Texas.

USA. The U.S. Government inaugurated a new emergency admission center for non-immigrant minors. accompanied.

They did this with the aim of mitigating overcrowding at Border Patrol facilities, given the increasing arrival of children who cross the border from Mexico without their parents or a representative.

This was announced this Monday by Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In addition, he noted that the facility opened its doors this Sunday in the city of Midland, in the state of Texas.

“The immediate need for the emergency intake site is a result of the rapid increase in the rate of unaccompanied minor referrals since the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) for their care, ”HHS said in a statement.

The place is considered a temporary measure. This would seek to offer “a safer and less crowded environment where children will be cared for. Also, they will be processed as quickly as possible and handed over to a sponsor or transferred to an ORR drop-in center for long-term care. “

Center staff for migrant minors

The center is jointly operated by the Red Cross US, contractors and federal personnel. Likewise, it will offer facilities for the permanence of the little ones, access to medical services and will implement a protocol for the detection of COVID-19.

According to CBS News, more than 4,200 immigrant children Unaccompanied persons remained until Sunday in Border Patrol short-term detention facilities, including some not suitable for holding minors.

The version indicated that there were more than 3,000 small immigrants under the care of Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

These children had exceeded the 72-hour period provided by law to be handed over to the ORR, whose mission is to attend to the refugees in the country.

Despite the government of the US president, Joe biden, has warned that the border with Mexico remains closed due to restrictions to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the entry of unaccompanied minors has soared and triggered the alarms of those who are already talking about a new crisis at the border.

Such is the flow that Biden has had to resort to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support HHS.

Trump government

The former president of USA among other things, put obstacles to the asylum and returned those who requested it to wait for their process in Mexico, according to experts.

Trump also gave the green light to the separation of families detained at the border, despite the fact that he faced harsh criticism for the detention conditions of small immigrants. According to lawyers and activists, they remained in detention centers like the one in Clint (Texas) without diapers, soap, clean clothes, toothbrushes or adequate food.

