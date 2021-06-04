United States national team: Christian Pulisic and his warning for the League of Nations

This Thursday, the Final Four of the Concacaf Nations League, with the match between the United States and Honduras, the combined stars and stripes have their luxury squad, among them, Christian pulisic, who a few days ago won the Champions League.

The Chelsea player pointed out that it has been a few days of celebration; However, he is already focused with the National Team and mentioned that he is prepared to lift another trophy, which would be the first with his Selection.

“It has been a great couple of days. I have been able to celebrate a lot. I am very proud, but it is time to go back to work. I am very excited and ready to go for this trophy. The Champions League was a great achievement. I am very happy, but already it’s time to move forward. I want to lift another trophy. ”

Pulisic was self-critical and mentioned that he had an irregular season, having many ups and downs due to his injuries, but assured that he is in great shape and recovered from all his discomfort.