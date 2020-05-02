Suspension Agreements prevent the imposition of countervailing duties on sugar from Mexico for the next five years

United States reported their intention to maintain those Suspension Agreements from research on unfair practices relating to sugar imports from Mexico, thereby guaranteeing the continuation of Mexican exports, informed the Ministry of Economy.

The agency reported, through a statement, that on April 30, the United States Department of Commerce published in the Register Federal Register ’its notice by which it notifies its intention to keep in force, for five more yearsof the Suspension Agreements that guarantee the export of Mexican sugar to the US since December 2014.

Suspension Agreements avoid imposing countervailing duties to the sugar of Mexico that were determined in the investigations.

On December 19, 2014, the United States Department of Commerce suspended the ‘anti-dumping investigations‘And on subsidies against sugar imports from Mexico.

Since then, the sugar exports from Mexico to the US have been governed by said Agreements and their subsequent amendments in 2017 and 2020.

The announcement by the United States Department of Commerce is a good sign for Mexican sugar exports, as it provides certainty and maintains access to the US market. in preferential conditions.

In the current sugar cycle, Mexico will be able to export to that country a maximum of up to one million 421 thousand 901 metric tons, which is the highest since the entry into force of the Suspension Agreements in 2014.

Maintaining access to the US market, through the Suspension Agreements, will benefit cane producers and their families, as well as mills located in 15 states of the Republic, with a positive impact in 267 municipalities where approximately 15 million Mexicans live, said the Ministry of Economy.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital