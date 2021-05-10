United States leads Europe in return of fans

The return of the fans to sporting events experienced an important milestone last Sunday morning with the dispute of the boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders before 73,126 spectators at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

It was the highest number recorded in the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic, surpassing the 51,838 who attended the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, on May 1.

The United States, unlike Europe, has begun to open its hand and it is already anticipated that the 500 Miles from Indianpolis become, next May 30, the most attended sporting event in the world since the beginning of the health crisis with 135,000 viewers.

The fact that around the 45% of Americans are already vaccinated It largely explains this permissiveness, although last Saturday more than 42,000 infections were registered throughout the country according to The New York Times.

Critics recall that the pandemic is far from over and that social distancing protocols were not respected at the AT&T Stadium evening and no masks were used.

Organizers of sporting events know this and take legal precautions. UFC, for example, warned 15,000 fans who packed the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 24 that the coronavirus could cause “death or permanent damage to their health”.

The British case

This relative return to normality in the United States contrasts with the strong restrictions that persist in Europe. Emblematic is the British case, for the simple fact that more than half of its citizens have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

Mark Selby is applauded by fans after winning the World Snooker Championships at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield.AP

Despite this, London is handling this matter with lead feet. The first sporting event to fill its stands was the final of the Snooker World Cup, with just 980 fans at the Crucible Theater in Sheffield.

The assistants, in addition to wearing the mask at all times, must present a negative PCR and have another one five days later. The entry of minors under 18 years of age, vulnerable adults and pregnant women was not allowed..

According to the roadmap set by the Government of Boris johnson, the first football game with fans in the stands was the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton, played at the emblematic Wembley Stadium on April 18, with 4,000 local residents.

This coming Saturday the final between Chelsea and Leicester City is held and the figure is going to skyrocket to 21,000 fans. In addition, there will be up to 10,000 fans in the main stadiums of the Premier.

Fans watching the FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton at Wembley Stadium.AP

It is undoubtedly a step towards the full capacity of sports venues, but Europe is a long way from the United States in this regard and things are not expected to change in the short term.

On Roland GarrosFor example, the number of spectators has not yet been specified but it is expected that up to 5,000 fans can witness the finals on site feminine and masculine in the Philippe Chatrier.

On Wimbledon There is no data about it either, but the executive director of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, Sally bolton, he assured the BBC he hopes to have a 25 percent of the capacity.