The United States is investigating a former Green Beret for an incursion into Venezuela, according to the AP.

A former Green Beret who has claimed responsibility for a military incursion into Venezuela, is under federal investigation for arms trafficking, according to current and former police officials in the United States.

The Jordan Goudreau Inquiry It is in its early stages and it is unclear whether it will lead to charges, according to a United States law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The investigation stems from a frenzy of conflicting comments Goudreau has made since a small group of volunteer fighters he advised on Sunday launched an impossible raid aimed at overthrowing Nicolás Maduro.

Members of the United States Congress are also asking the State Department about their knowledge of Goudreau’s plans and expressed concern that he may have violated arms trafficking rules.

An AP investigation published before the failed raid places Goudreau at the center of a plot hatched with a rebellious former Venezuelan army general, Cliver Alcalá, to secretly train dozens of Venezuelan military deserters in secret camps in Colombia to lead Undertaking Rapid Operation Against Maduro The United States has offered a $ 15 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest or conviction. He was indicted by the Trump administration in March on drug trafficking charges.

The men were being groomed for combat in three rudimentary camps in Colombia with the help of Goudreau and his Florida-based company Silvercorp USA, multiple opponents of Maduro and would-be freedom fighters, they told the AP. But the plot seemed condemned from the start because it lacked the support of the Trump administration and was infiltrated by Maduro’s vast Cuban-trained intelligence network, AP found.

The law enforcement official said Goudreau’s comments suggest that his work on behalf of the volunteer army may have violated laws requiring any U.S. company to supply weapons or military equipment, as well as military training and advice, to individuals. foreign to request the approval of the Department of State.

“Only Goudreau’s public comments show that he was exporting his lethal experience to a foreign country,” said Sean McFate, a former United States Army paratrooper who worked as a private military contractor and is the author of a book, “The New Rules of war”. on the foreign policy implications of the privatized war. “This is a serious violation.”

Goudreau declined to comment Tuesday. The State Department said it is restricted by law to confirm licensing activities.

The police official said Goudreau’s possible involvement in the arms smuggling stems from the March 23 seizure by the Colombian police of an arsenal of weapons transported in a truck. Alcalá claimed ownership of the cache shortly before surrendering to face the US narcotics charges in the same case for which Maduro was charged.

The reserve, worth around $ 150,000, included telescopes, night vision goggles, two-way radios, and 26 American-made assault rifles with the serial numbers erased. Fifteen brown helmets seized by police were made by High-End Defense Solutions, a Miami-based supplier of military equipment owned by a family of Venezuelan immigrants, according to Colombian police.

High-End Defense Solutions is the same company that Goudreau visited in November and December, allegedly to obtain weapons, according to two former Venezuelan soldiers who claim to have helped the Americans select the team, but then had a bitter dispute with Goudreau in the midst of accusations that they were moles for Maduro. The AP was unable to independently verify your account.

Company owner Mark Von Reitzenstein did not respond to repeated email and phone requests for comment.

Two former police officials said an informant approached the Colombian Drug Control Administration prior to the seizure of weapons with an unsubstantiated suggestion about Goudreau’s alleged involvement in arms smuggling. The anti-drug agency, without knowing who Goudreau was at the time, did not open a formal investigation, but suspected that any weapon would have been intended for leftist rebels or criminal gangs in Colombia, not for an army of Venezuelan volunteers. former officials said on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. One of the officials said the information was later relayed to the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities in Colombia are also investigating Goudreau as part of their investigation into the shipment of seized weapons, a Colombian official told the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing case.

Meanwhile, officials in the United States Congress are expressing concern. Democratic congressional staff contacted the State Department multiple times Monday for information about any possible contact with Goudreau or knowledge of his activities, and whether his work may have violated International Arms Trafficking Regulations, according to a staff member. on condition of anonymity to discuss Private Scope.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated President Donald Trump’s claims that there was no direct involvement by the United States government in the brazen operation of Goudreau.

“If we had been involved, it would have been different,” he joked. “As for who funded it, we are not prepared to share more information about what we know happened. We will unpack it at the appropriate time, we will share that information if it makes sense. “

Goudreau, a three-time Bronze Star recipient, has insisted that his work providing only strategic advice to fighters does not require a special license. Still, he acknowledged having sent two friends of the special forces associated with Silvercorp into battle who are now in Venezuelan custody after the plot was foiled.

“You must introduce a catalyst,” he said in a phone interview with the AP Monday from Florida. “In no way am I saying that 60 men can enter and overthrow a regime. I am saying that 60 men can enter and inspire the military and the police to turn around and join the liberation of their country, which is basically what they want. “

Goudreau said he was hired by Juan Guaidó, whom the United States and some 60 nations recognize as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. To back up his claim, he has produced an 8-page agreement that he signed with what appears to be Guaidó’s signature. The opposition leader has declined to say whether the signature is authentic, but has insisted that it has no relationship with Silvercorp.

“The dictatorship insists on lying,” Guaidó said Tuesday in a virtual session of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which he chairs. “The interim government has nothing to do with this operation.”

Contradictions abound in Goudreau’s account as well. In a televised interview with a Venezuelan journalist exiled in Miami, he claims that he never received a “single penny” for his work, but continued to prepare the men for battle, in the process that went deeply into debt. JJ Rendon, a Miami-based adviser to Guaidó, said he gave Goudreau $ 50,000 as requested to cover some expenses. Goudreau acknowledged the payment to the AP.

A person familiar with the situation said the agreement was signed by Rendón and another US assistant to Guaidó, lawmaker Sergio Vergara, in October. Guaidó at one point briefly greeted Goudreau via video conference, as evidenced by an audio recording made on a cell phone concealed by Goudreau and shared with the Venezuelan journalist.

“Let’s get to work!” said a voice that appears to be Guaidó in the leaked recording. It does not mention any military incursion.

A few days later, the team cut off contact with Goudreau, realizing that he was unable to deliver on what he had promised and because they were not getting along, the person said. An attempt to revive the agreement failed in November because the opposition has abandoned support for a private military raid, the person said. The last contact with Goudreau was a few weeks ago when an attorney on behalf of the veteran wrote to Rendon seeking to collect a promised advance of $ 1.5 million. Goudreau, through intermediaries, made it known that if they did not pay, he would disclose the agreement to the press, the person said.

It is not clear how the weapons were smuggled into Colombia. But Silvercorp purchased a 41-foot fiberglass boat in December, Florida boat registry records show, and proceeded in February to obtain a license to install marine navigation equipment. In his request to the Federal Communications Commission, he said that the ship, called Silverpoint and with capacity for 10 passengers, would travel to foreign ports.

The boat later appeared in Jamaica, where Goudreau had met with some of his special forces friends seeking to participate in the raid, according to a person familiar with the situation on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

But while they were preparing their assault, the boat broke down at sea on March 28 and an emergency radio beacon indicating the position was activated, alerting naval authorities on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao. Goudreau had to return to Florida, he was prevented from meeting with his troops before landing due to the travel restrictions established due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He would have gone 100% in a shooting fire because that’s what it is,” the person said.