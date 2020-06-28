The aircraft entered the Aleutian islands of Alaska and stayed for nearly eight hours, the North American Aerospace Defense Command reported.

ALASKA.- Four Russian planes flying over the coasts of Alaska They were intercepted by the US Air Force on Saturday afternoon, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement.

The ‘Tu-142’ aircraft entered the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) « 65 nautical miles south of the Aleutian chain of islands of Alaska and they remained in ADIZ for almost eight hours « without entering North American territory.

The Russian planes were intercepted by US F22 aircraft backed by a KC-135 tanker as well as an E-3 airborne command and control system.