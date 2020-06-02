The United States has decided to do battle in defense of its large technology companies, to which several European countries like Spain want to impose newly created taxes. Coincidence or not, this Wednesday the Congress of Deputies plans to debate this controversial tribute. The Government will have to carry out its proposal to create this tribute after the challenge of the US Administration and with the firm opposition of PP, VOX and Citizens.

On the eve of this debate, the Office of the United States Trade Representative has decided to open an investigation to the European Union and nine other countries, also to Spain, for taxes on digital services, popularly known as Google Google rate ’, which have been approved or raised in different jurisdictions, as reported by the agency on Tuesday.

In addition to EU already Spain, the Office has initiated this investigation by examining Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, India, Indonesia, Italy, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The investigation, which they claim is covered by section 301 of the Commerce Act of the power directed by Donald Trump, still has a journey of many months before concluding. Among the measures that the Commercial Representative could propose if the investigation is conclusive is the imposition of trade tariffs.

The process started this Tuesday is still in its initial phaseTherefore, the Office of the Commercial Representative has only requested comments and suggestions from the parties potentially involved in the case, reports Europa Press.

Months ago, the Office completed a similar process regarding France’s “Google rate.” The US Administration decided to impose a 100% tariff on a series of French imports, like wine or cheese.

However, Washington froze its application shortly before it entered into force to allow for talks within the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which is working on a global solution for the taxation of digital companies.

Negative impact for the Spanish economy

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, the Spanish government approved this tribute that angered the US authorities so much. In fact, the tax on certain financial services approved in February by the Council of Ministers, known as the ‘Google rate’, could have a negative impact on the Spanish economy, which would eat up to almost 70% of the government’s expected revenue.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez planned that this tax would enter 1,200 million initially in the public coffers. Finally, it lowered this figure to 968 million euros.

However the impact The introduction of this tax on Spanish GDP will have between 586 and 662 million euros, according to a PwC report for the sector’s employers. In other words, it is between 58% and 68% of the income expected by the Executive.

According to PwC, The most affected will be consumers and small and medium-sized companies. “Consumers will experience a loss of well-being of between 515 and 665 million euros, due to the increase in the price,” says the report.

As for SMEs, PwC predicted, as OKDIARIO reported, that “they will experience a loss of their operating profit of around 450 and 562 million euros, due to the increase in costs and the drop in sales.” Together, both will have an impact on GDP of up to 662 million euros.

The Government’s vision

Instead, the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, believes that the new rate is vital for a new environment for digitizing the economy. According to the Government, the rate will not have an impact on small and medium-sized Spanish companies because the minimum billing has been reduced from five to three million to have to pay the tax with respect to the European Comission. However, the PwC report warns that SMEs that use the platforms to sell their products “will be hurt.”

Another report, in this case of Fedea, carried out by university professors Julio López and Jorge Onrubia, warned that the imposition of unilateral fees “have drawbacks due to their predictable efficiency costs on economic activity that, in turn, may limit, in a second round, tax collection ».

Criticism of the employers

This Tuesday, the sector of the digital economy, Represented by organizations and employers such as Ametic, IAB Spain, the Spanish Startup Association or the Spanish Association of the Digital Economy (Adigital), they showed their rejection of the unilateral development in Spain of a digital tax, popularly known as the ‘Google rate’, and they asked the government to reconsider its position until a agreement in the international arena.

As seen after the open investigation, the approval of the rate has another side effect, beyond the logical economic consequences in the short term: the possible response of the United States Government, a country whose technological giants are mainly affected by the new tax and which may retaliate against other fundamental sectors for the Spanish economy. President Donald Trump has already threatened raise tariffs on oil and cars.