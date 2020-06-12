Health experts have warned that relaxation measures could generate a second spike in COVID-19 infections in the United States.

With more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and more than 113 thousand deaths, much of United States is currently facing the dilemma of following the plans of the back to normal that drives the president Donald trump or return to prudence.

The situation has been complicated because in many states, all of them in different stages of normalization, keep increasing or there has been an upturn in cases so far this month, according to data independently collected by the Johns Hopkins University, which many experts consider conservative.

In fact, in the last week the figures of new cases have skyrocketed in more than a third of states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, North and South Carolina, North and South Dakota, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.

In seven other states, infections have stabilized and in the remaining 24, the figures have remained low, which has allowed them to continue to relax the measures of confinement and closings of companies decreed to contain the spread of the virus.

Fear of a second spike in infections

Health experts have long warned about danger that, with the relaxation measures, a second peak of COVID-19 infections occurs, when the country, with almost a third of the total, has long headed the global list of cases and victims.

One of these states is Florida, where the record of infections has been broken in the last 24 hours, with 1,698 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 69,669 those accumulated since March 1 and deaths to 2,848, 47 more than the day before.

Florida health authorities attribute the daily increase of more than a thousand cases that has been registered since last week to more tests for COVID-19.

But other voices believe that it is due to a reopening too early on May 4, after a little month of confinement, or that there are sectors of the population that have stopped complying with the preventive measures recommended by the health authorities.

Because of this, there have already been states, such as Arizona, that have been forced to reactivate hospital emergency plans and ask them to be more selective in scheduling surgical operations to ensure the existence of beds.

“We know that COVID-19 is still in our community and we hope to see an increase in cases,” tweeted the Department of Health Services from Arizona.

New York, example of case containment

The most significant contrary case is that of New York State, which for some time was the epicenter of the disease in the United States and now sees a steady drop in new cases.

In fact, New York, with 380,156 cases and 30,542 deaths, is second only in the world to the United Kingdom, Brazil and Italy.

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, reported that deaths from COVID-19 fell to 36 on Wednesday, after rebounding to 56 on Tuesday, and that hospitalizations and infections are also continuing to drop.

But the data also reflects the difficulty of fully contain the coronavirus, with constant increases in hospital admissions in Arizona, Arkansas, California or Texas.

Hasty reopening of Texas

This week, Texas, one of the pioneering states in the reopening, recorded for three consecutive days new records of hospitalizations by COVID-19, which on Wednesday added 2,153 new patients admitted.

Despite this, the Texan governor, the Republican Greg Abbott, one of Trump’s closest allies, is studying plans to increase the occupancy limits from bars, restaurants, amusement parks and other businesses.

For their part, health experts insist that the new hospital crisis Due to COVID-19 it is a question of when, and not if it will happen.

They point to this not only the hasty reopening in many states, but also the massive protests that have been recorded across the country by police violence, at a time when the development of a vaccine still seems distant.

The city of The Angels, in California, has asked those who have participated in protests for the death of African-American George Floyd to be vigilant for symptoms.

The Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME, in English) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that in a month and a half there will be more than 145 thousand deaths in the United States

With information from .