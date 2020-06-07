Miami, United States

The Government of the United States released this weekend the results of the visa lottery for your immigration program.

The beneficiaries of this program (about 55 thousand people) have the opportunity to seek the “American dream” with a permanent resident card (the green card), which allows them to live and work in the United States.

The delivery of the results was delayed for about a month due to the health emergency caused by the new coronavirus, the Miami Herald newspaper reported.

The Department of State He is in charge of reporting the results, for which he enabled an online site so that applicants can enter and verify if the application was approved.

To enter the site, applicants must have the confirmation number issued when they completed their online registration.

Draw

The winners of this benefit are chosen at random through a computer-assisted lottery, which selects the beneficiaries from among the applications that met all the requirements.

The site enabled by the State Department will be available on that agency’s website until September 30.

Steps to follow

To confirm if your application is one of the winners, you must follow the following steps:

Enter the site and enter your generated confirmation number when registering for the program.

Enter your last name, just as you wrote it on your request.

Enter your year of birth, all four digits.

Enter the authentication code indicated by the system.

The website is the only authorized way to know the results of the visa lottery, since the administrators of the program informed that they will not send notifications by mail.

What follows next

Instructions issued by the US government state that if your application is chosen, you will be directed to a confirmation page that provides more detailed guidance, including the costs associated with the process of immigrating to the United States.

To immigrate, the person must be eligible to enter the United States as an immigrant.

At the same time, Form DS-260, the Online Immigrant Visa and the Alien Registration Application must be submitted electronically.

Subsequently, a consular officer will ask some questions to assess eligibility during an interview, which includes aspects related to security and criminal history.

Once the DS-260 form has been processed, the applicant and the family members with whom he will migrate to the United States will be instructed to send the documentation that will be required, such as birth certificates, legal, criminal, military records, among others, after which the applicant must prepare for a English interview.

The interview

Once the documentation has been processed, the winners will receive an email notifying them of their interview appointment at a United States consulate or embassy.

The applicant must bring the following documents to the interview:

Appointment letter.

DS-260 page confirmation

Passport

Photographs

Medical exam results

Originals of all supporting documentation

Certified English translations of such documentation

Payment of the consular fee

