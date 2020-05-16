The Government of the United States (EU) announced that it has filed four criminal drug trafficking charges against the Mexican Gerardo González Valencia, leader of the “Cuinis” cartel and who was extradited to the US yesterday from Uruguay, where he was arrested in 2016.

González Valencia, 43, also known as “Lalo,” appeared for the first time before a US judge who will formalize the accusation against him, the Justice Department reported.

According to Washington, between 2003 and 2016, González Valencia was part of an international drug trafficking network that was dedicated to marketing cocaine and methamphetamine in the American Union.

If convicted, González Valencia could face a prison sentence, the duration of which has not yet been specified, and in addition all the money and property will be seized that have been obtained as a result of criminal activities.

The accused, identified as a possible leader of the “Cuinis” and brother of Abigael González Valencia, former leader of the Nueva Generación cartel, was arrested in Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, along with four other people in late April 2016.

According to the police report of his apprehension, the drug trafficker owned more than three million dollars in assets in Uruguay as a result of money laundering, among them a property in the coastal resort Punta del Este.

