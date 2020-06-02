Protesters demand justice for the death of George Floyd in Austin.Lola Gomez / EL PAÍS

A black spring of unpredictable consequences has gripped the United States. At least 25 large cities in the country faced Sunday night under curfew in the face of the increase in virulence and the spread of protests against racism in the security forces. Images like those of a burning historic church in front of the White House or the Army patrolling the streets of Santa Monica (California) marked the sixth consecutive day of mobilizations. At least one person died in Louisville, Kentucky, and two others, in Los Angeles and New York, were shot. This is the broadest wave of protests, in extension and intensity, that this country remembers since the assassination of Martin Luther King, in 1968. This Monday Donald Trump accused the governors of “weak” and asked them for more toughness.

There have been more than 4,000 detainees throughout the weekend, according to the Associated Press count, and an endless list of looting, fires and skirmishes, with multiple injuries. Up to 5,000 members of the National Guard (the Army of reservists under the command of the governors of each State) patrol the streets of a dozen territories. The 1992 riots in Los Angeles, by Rodney King, were more violent when more than 60 people died, but did not leave the city. There have also been crises of racial violence in 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, and in 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland, but never across the country at once, for so many days, and on the rise.

The wave of outrage began with the death of African-American George Floyd in a brutal videotaped arrest, but has grown into a national protest against systemic racism by the United States, the security forces, and even Donald Trump, a president who has not done nothing to calm the waters. This Monday morning, he charged the governors in a videoconference meeting: “You have to dominate the situation, if you do not dominate, you are wasting your time. a recording to which the CBS network had access, quoted by ..

The city of Washington had just experienced its most violent night yet in this crisis. The mayor of the city, Muriel Bowser, decreed the curfew between 23:00 and 06:00 on Monday. After taking effect, the American capital was in chaos. Firefighters were able to control a fire in the basements of the historic Saint John’s Church, in front of the White House, known as “the church of the presidents,” to which Abraham Lincoln, the man who abolished slavery, went to pray.

Thousands of protesters managed to reach the outskirts of the presidential residence, despite the police effort to block access streets after a tense previous day. Agents fired tear gas for hours to disperse people. “We came to show our support for George Floyd for the police abuse he suffered and the police respond using excessive violence,” complained Maicy, a 40-year-old African American, who traveled from Maryland to the capital to protest for the second consecutive night.

As reported by the American press, on Sunday, President Donald Trump had already spent at least an hour in an underground bunker during the clashes, built for use in emergencies such as terrorist attacks. Throughout the rest of the city, looting and destruction occurred in numerous buildings.

In Minneapolis, Minnesota, thousands of people were cutting Interstate 35 when a truck sped through the crowd at high speed and sparked panic. The driver was pulled out of the cab of the vehicle and beaten, according to witnesses quoted by .. There were up to 150 arrested at that concentration.

Los Angeles began Sunday with a tactical display like nothing seen since the Rodney King riots. Forces from all the police in the nearby municipalities, those that depend on the sheriff, and the National Guard patrolled the streets of the city. At noon, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Police Chief Michel Moore and Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas gave a joint press conference to warn that the violence and looting scenes of the day would not be repeated. previous. The authorities tried at the same time to express solidarity with the protests and the warning that the violent groups had nothing to do with the demand and would act with the utmost force.

Shortly thereafter, exactly what had been announced in Santa Monica was happening that was not going to be allowed. As hundreds of people protested peacefully along the well-known beach promenade, a group began storming shops at Santa Monica Place, a nearby shopping center, in the face of the passivity of the agents. Aerial images from local televisions clearly showed that they were organized groups moving by car. They went down, broke windows, left with the merchandise that fit in their hands and hid again in the car.

Situations like these were repeated throughout the country. In Birmingham, Alabama, protesters tore down a Confederate statue. In New York, a large demonstration spanned the Brooklyn Bridge. Clashes broke out that forced the momentary cutting of bridges with Manhattan and a small street fire. City police detained the mayor’s daughter, Bill de Blasio, who was also involved in the protests. The fighting continued at dawn with looting in stores in the Soho neighborhood. One person was transferred to the hospital after being shot. In Atlanta, where two days ago the protesters destroyed the entrance to the CNN headquarters, scenes of tension were re-lived with the launch of tear gas. Two officers were fired for excessive use of force. In Louisville, Kentucky, authorities confirmed that a man was shot dead Monday morning by police after he first opened fire as they tried to disperse a concentration. This crisis is unleashed six months after the presidential elections, in full frustration with quarantine orders to stop the coronavirus pandemic and with unemployment that has already reached the incredible number of 40 million people.