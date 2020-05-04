The United States Government contemplates an increase of almost double the deaths from COVID-19 for the first week of June, to 3,000 deaths per day

The United States federal government who heads Donald trump behold a increase of almost the double deaths for him COVID-19 for the first week of June, until reaching 3 thousand deaths, compared to the average of one thousand 750 that is registered until this Monday, according to the projection model with which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention work (CDC ).

According to official documents to which the newspaper has had access The New York Times, the federal government also estimates that the figures for new cases They will amount to 200,000 a day by the end of this month, about 25,000 more cases than those currently counted.

“There remain a large number of counties whose burden continues to grow or are at a high incidence site, such as the Great Lakes region, parts of the Southeast, Northeast and around the southern california“The CDC noted in its document.

The report also details that the virus incidence rates continue to decline in multiple counties, also in the most affected areas such as Louisiana and in the region of the city of NY, although concern is expressed that the reopening of the economy it could mean the return of the United States to the levels of mid-March, when the number of cases collapsed the health system, especially in large population centers such as New York City.

In this sense, some states that have already begun their economic reopening continue with their virus infection statistics in an ascending phase, such as Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee or Texas.

For his part, Donald Trump indicated in an interview with Fox News on Sunday that the deaths in the United States They could soon reach 100,000, double what he himself had anticipated just two weeks ago.

So far, the United States has one million 161 thousand 805 positive cases for COVID-19 and some 67 thousand 798 deaths, while 180 thousand 303 people have recovered, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

With information from EFE