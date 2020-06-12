The most recent figures on the spread of the new coronavirus in the United States indicate that the country exceeded two million cases in total.

The United States reached 2,000,464 confirmed cases Thursday, with more than 112,900 deaths according to data compiled by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, maintaining its position as the leading country with the total number of cases and deaths.

As many as 21 states have recorded their highest number of COVID-19 cases this week, with many concentrated in the western and southwestern states of Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah. The increases come amid a loosening of coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks, including the annual Memorial Day holiday that marks the start of the traditional summer holiday season.

Experts also fear that ongoing national protests over the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, while in police custody, could lead to yet another spike in coronavirus infections.

Protesters have been captured on video walking shoulder to shoulder, although many of them wore masks.

Latin America is the world’s new hot spot for the pandemic

The World Health Organization has determined that Latin America is the new hot spot in the world for the coronavirus pandemic, with the latest figures indicating that the total number of cases in the region has risen to more than 1 million, with more than 70,000 deaths. With 772,416 confirmed cases, Brazil is the most affected country in the region, and it is only behind the United States in the global list of confirmed cases.

After Brazil is Peru with more than 207,000 cases in general. Chile ranks third with 148,456 cases and Mexico is very close with 129,184.

As of Wednesday night, there are a total of 7,360,239 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide, with 416,200 deaths.