New York remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 345,813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27,841 deaths.

United States this Friday reached the figure of one million 442 thousand 924 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the one of 87 thousand 493 deceased, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time is 26,396 more infections than Thursday and 1,680 new deaths.

New York State remains as the great epicenter of the pandemic en The United States with 345,813 confirmed cases and 27,841 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and Spain and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 20,476 people have died.

New York is followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 143 thousand 984 confirmed cases and 10,148 deaths, the state of Illinois with 90 thousand 369 infections and 4 thousand 59 deaths and Massachusetts, which has reported 83 thousand 421 positive for coronavirus and 5 thousand 592 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,825, Pennsylvania with 4,422 and Connecticut with 3,285.

The provisional balance of deaths -87 thousand 493- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by the president Donald trump between 50,000 and 60,000 dead.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic often the White House calculates, that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 147 thousand deaths in the United States.

With information from EFE