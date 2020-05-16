The United States reached this Friday the figure of 1,442,924 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the figure of 87,493 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time (00:00 GMT on Saturday) is 26,396 more infections than Thursday and 1,680 new deaths.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 345,813 confirmed cases and 27,841 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and Spain and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 20,476 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 143,984 confirmed cases and 10,148 deaths, the state of Illinois with 90,369 infections and 4,059 deaths, and Massachusetts, which has reported 83,421 positive for coronavirus and 5,592 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,825, Pennsylvania with 4,422 and Connecticut with 3,285.

The provisional balance of deceased -87,493- remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by President Donald Trump of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME), whose White House often predicts models for the evolution of the pandemic, estimates that by early August the crisis will have left more than 147,000 deaths in United States.

.