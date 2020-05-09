The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments estimates that COVID-19 will have left 134,000 deaths in the US by August.

United States this Friday reached the figure of one million 283 thousand 829 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 77 thousand 178 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 8:00 p.m. local is 29,089 more infections than 24 hours ago and 1,635 new deaths.

At least 199 thousand 993 people have overcome the disease, so that more than a million cases remain active.

The state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 330 thousand 407 confirmed cases and 26 thousand 243 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,702 people have died.

New York is followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 135 thousand 840 confirmed cases and 8 thousand 960 deaths, Massachusetts with 75 thousand 333 positive for coronavirus and 4 702 dead and the state of Illinois, which has reported 73,760 infections and 3,241 deaths.

Other states with large numbers of fatalities are Michigan with 4 thousand 399, Pennsylvania with 3 thousand 715 and Connecticut with 2,874.

The provisional balance of deaths remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already surpassed the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by President Donald Trump, of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has increased his forecast on several occasions until acknowledging this Friday that the figure will probably be between 100,000 and 110,000.

The Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 134 thousand deaths in United States.

Although the president has defended leaving behind the strictest measures of confinement, the pandemic has reached the White House in the last 24 hours with two confirmed positives.

With information from EFE

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessments estimates that COVID-19 will have left 134,000 deaths in the US by August.