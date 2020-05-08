This Thursday, the United States reached the figure of one million 254 thousand 740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 75 thousand 543 deaths

The United States reached a figure of one million 254 thousand 740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the one of 75 thousand 543 dead, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time is 27 thousand 310 infections more than the previous 24 hours and 2,448 new deaths.

Throughout the country they have overcome the disease at least 195 thousand 036 people, so that slightly less than a million cases remain active.

The state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 327,469 confirmed cases and 26,144 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,540 people have died.

New York is followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 133 thousand 991 confirmed cases and 8 thousand 807 deaths, Massachusetts with 73 thousand 721 positive for coronavirus and 4 thousand 552 dead, and the state of Illinois It has reported 70,871 infections and 3,111 deaths.

Other states with large numbers of victims are Michigan with 4 thousand 345, Pennsylvania with 3 thousand 589 and Connecticut with 2 thousand 797.

The provisional balance of deaths at the national level remains below the initial estimates of the White House, which projected in the best of cases between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; but it has already surpassed the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by President Donald Trump, from among 50 thousand and 60 thousand deaths.

This past Sunday, however, the President admitted that the figure will be between 75 thousand and 100 thousand, while upholding the multi-state decision to phase out measures of lockdown Despite acknowledging that it will cause some deaths.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 134 thousand deaths in the United States.

With information from EFE