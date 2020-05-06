The figure skyrocketed after authorities added 1,600 deaths recorded in day centers and laggard cases in New York, the country’s worst hit.

United States, the country most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, surpassed this Tuesday the 70 thousand deaths and nearly 2 million infections nationwide.

The figure shot up after the authorities added 1,600 deaths registered in day centers and the cases that were unaccounted for in New York State, the worst hit in the country.

According to the new data provided by the health authorities, until May 3 they would have died in total 4 thousand 813 people in day centers, a figure that does not include those residents whose death was pronounced in hospitals.

At the moment there have been 25,028 deaths in the state and more than 326,000 infections, as reported by The New York Times. However, the number of new infected has stabilized, so the governor, Andrew Cuomo, He said that some areas could be reopened as of May 15.

Gary Holmes, spokesman for the Ministry, stated that the numbers of deaths in nursing homes will continue to be reviewed. “This crisis and our response to it continues to unfold,” he said.

The authorities estimate that, despite the new data released, deaths in day centers account for 25 percent of the deaths recorded in the state.

Thus, the most affected areas are in New York City and its suburbs. In the Bronx, 215 confirmed deaths from Covid-19 and 446 others that could have been caused by the virus have been verified. In Queens there are 358 confirmed and 476 possible deaths from coronavirus.

There will be no fund for sanctuary cities

US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that the elimination of sanctuary cities, where local authorities can refuse to hand over illegal migrants to be deported, should enter the negotiation to develop a package of measures against the coronavirus. .

“Well-managed states should not rescue poorly managed states using the coronavirus as an excuse!” The president published on his Twitter account.

In this sense, he argued that “The elimination of sanctuary cities (…) must be put on the table” when designing an economic recovery package.

A month ago, the president assured that the federal government would retain the funds destined for the so-called “sanctuary cities.” “They should change their status to cities ‘not sanctuaries.’ Don’t protect criminals! ”He said then.

The authorities of these cities, like Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, Miami, Austin and BostonAmong others, they have insisted that they will not change their status as a “sanctuary” and that they will use the legal tools available to defend themselves against threats from Washington to take away federal funds.

Europa Press