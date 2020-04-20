In addition, in the last 24 hours they reported 20 thousand 981 infections by coronavirus in the American union

Notimex –

United States reached a total of 40 thousand 461 deceased by COVID-19 this Sunday, according to the count of the Johns Hopkins University, based on official figures.

The confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 755 thousand 533 in the nation, equivalent to 31 percent of the infections in the world; United States It concentrates 24 percent of the deaths in the world due to the new strain.

The figures indicate that, in less than 24 hours, United States it registered 20 thousand 981 infections and thousand 626 deaths; the American Union started April with four thousand deaths by COVID-19, at the cut, the rate has been multiplied by 10.

At the same time, President Trump insists on the economic reopening of the states, and has issued recommendations to progressively lift restrictions on mobility and physical distance.

Despite the change in President Trump’s speech, since he no longer intends to force governors to reactivate local economies, they are pressured to reopen; several point out that they require more time and coronavirus testing sooner, The New York Times reported.

They are the cases of Maryland and Virginia. Their leaders indicate that the measure of staying at home will continue in force until there is a decrease in cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, this Sunday morning, the vice president Mike PenceHe noted that the government has “sufficient capacity to test across the country today for any state to go to phase one” of restriction relief.

To this Governor Ralph Northam responded that the claim is “delusional” because Virginia lacks supplies for the tests.

For her part, the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, also contradicted Pence’s assertion; she stressed that the entity cannot duplicate or triple the current number of tests because it does not have the same reagents.