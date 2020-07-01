This Tuesday, the United States reached 2 million 629 thousand 372 cases of COVID-19, with New York as the state hardest hit by the pandemic

U.S this Tuesday reached the figure of 2 million 629 thousand 372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the one of 127 thousand 322 deaths, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

The balance of 8:00 p.m. local is 42,528 more infections than on Monday and 1,199 new deaths, of which more than 600 correspond to old deaths in New York City added to the system today.

The average of new daily cases in the United States is since last week above 40 thousand dragged by the rebound in southern and western states such as Florida, Texas, California and Arizona.

New YorkHowever, it still remains the most affected state in the United States by the pandemic with 393,454 confirmed cases and 32,032 deaths, a figure only below that of Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 23,096 people have died.

New York is followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 15 thousand 035 dead, Massachusetts with 8 thousand 053 e Illinois with 6 thousand 923.

Other states with large numbers of deaths are Pennsylvania with 6 thousand 649, Michigan with 6 thousand 193, California with 6 thousand 013 or Connecticut, with 4,322.

In terms of infections, California is the second state only behind New York with 226,881.

The provisional balance of deaths – 127,322 – has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

The American President, Donald TrumpHe lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would be more between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 deaths, a number that has also been exceeded.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will arrive in October with about 175 thousand dead.

