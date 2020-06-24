On Tuesday, the United States accumulated 2.3 million COVID-19, 32 thousand 405 more infections than on Monday, and 121 thousand 176 deaths.

U.S this Tuesday reached the figure of 2 million 342 thousand 739 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 121,176 deaths, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

The balance at 20:00 local time is 32,405 more infections than on Monday and 842 new deaths.

The average of new daily cases in the USA It has returned to above 30 thousand due to the current rebound in states such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which number among the four about half of infections in the entire country.

New YorkHowever, it remains the most affected state in the United States by the pandemic with 389,085 confirmed cases and 31,232 deaths, a figure only below that of Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 22,343 people have died.

New York is followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 13 thousand 025 dead, Massachusetts with 7 thousand 889 e Illinois with 6 thousand 707 dead.

Other states with large numbers of deaths are Pennsylvania with 6 thousand 464, Michigan with 6,109, California with 5 thousand 578 or Connecticut, with 4 thousand 277.

In terms of infections, California is the second state only behind New York with 187 thousand 351.

The provisional balance of fatalities – 121,176 – has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

President, Donald TrumpHe lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would be more between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 deaths, a number that has also been exceeded.

For its part, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will reach the month of October having exceeded 200 thousand dead.

