The United States exceeded 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, mainly due to the spike in infections in several states.

United States this Friday reached the figure of 2 million 219 thousand 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the 119 thousand 086 deaths, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 8:00 p.m. local is 31,243 more infections than Thursday and 752 new deaths.

The United States has not exceeded 30,000 new cases in a single day since the beginning of May, but the spike in infections in states like California, Florida, Texas or Arizona has re-triggered the global computation.

NY remains as the been hit harder in the United States due to the pandemic with 386 thousand 556 confirmed cases and 31 thousand 015 deaths, a figure only below that of Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 22,236 people have died.

TO NY the neighbor follows him New Jersey with 168 thousand 496 cases and 12 thousand 902 deaths, Massachusetts with 106 thousand 650 infections and 7 thousand 799 deaths and Illinois, which has reported 135 thousand 470 positive for coronavirus and 6 thousand 580 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Pennsylvania with 6,399, Michigan with 6,067, California with 5,408 or Connecticut with 4,238.

In terms of infections, California has already overtaken New Jersey as the second state with the most cases, with 169,695.

And is that the pandemic focus in the United States has now shifted from the battered East Coast to the states of Belt of the Sun, such as California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, which add up to almost half of new cases across the country.

The provisional balance of deaths -119,086- has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from the pandemic.

President Donald Trump lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 dead, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 dead, a number that has also been exceeded.

For his part, the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models of prediction of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will reach the month of October having exceeded 200 thousand deaths.

With information from .