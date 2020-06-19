The death toll in the United States from COVID-19 has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House

United States this Thursday reached the figure of 2 million 187 thousand 876 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the 118 thousand 334 deceased, according to the independent count of the Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time is 28,430 more infections than on Wednesday and 671 new deaths.

New York remains the most affected state in the United States by the pandemic with 385,760 confirmed cases and 30,974 deaths, a figure only below the United Kingdom, Brazil and Italy. In New York City alone, 22,199 people have died.

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 168 thousand 107 confirmed cases and 12 thousand 869 deaths, Massachusetts with 106 thousand 442 infections and 7 thousand 769 deaths and Illinois, which has reported 134 thousand 830 positive for coronavirus and 6 thousand 537 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Pennsylvania with 6,361, Michigan with 6,061, California with 5,316, or Connecticut with 4,226.

The focus of the pandemic in the United States has now shifted from the battered East Coast to Sunbelt states such as California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona, which account for nearly four new cases across the country.

The provisional balance of deaths -118 thousand 334 – has already exceeded the lowest level of the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths due to the pandemic.

President Donald Trump lowered those estimates and was confident that the final figure would rather be between 50,000 and 60,000 dead, although in his latest calculations he already predicted up to 110,000 dead, a number that has also been exceeded .

For his part, the Institute of Metrics and Health Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose models for predicting the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that the United States will reach the month of October having exceeded 200,000 deaths.

