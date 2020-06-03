In New York alone, 29,968 people have died, followed by neighboring New Jersey with 11,771 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

United States reached one million 831 thousand 435 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 106,180 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

This balance at 20:00 local time supposes 23 thousand 144 more infections than on Monday at the same time and thousand 177 new deaths.

The state of NY it remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 373,040 confirmed cases, a figure only below that of Brazil and Russia.

In New York alone, 29,968 people have died, followed by the neighbor. New Jersey with 161 thousand 545 confirmed cases and 11 thousand 771 deaths; Massachusetts with 101,163 infections and 7,085 deaths; and Pennsylvania, which has reported 77 thousand 225 positive for coronavirus and 5 thousand 567 deaths.

Other states with large numbers of coronavirus deaths are Michigan, with 5 thousand 533; Illinois with 5 thousand 525; California with 4 thousand 306; and Connecticut with 3 thousand 972.

The provisional balance of deaths is close to the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths nationwide; But it has already far exceeded President Donald Trump’s most optimistic calculations of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure will likely be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose prediction models of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 135 thousand deaths in the United States.

Last week, the United States became the first nation in the world to exceed 100,000 deaths from coronavirus, almost a third of the global total.

With information from .