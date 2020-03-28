United States exceeds 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus | Instagram

The coronavirus affects more and more people around the world, China until yesterday was the number one to have confirmed cases but U.S exceeded their number and surprisingly today has exceeded 100,000 cases of infected.

The country currently has the greater number of sick coronavirus and is found in the sixth place from the list of deceased, where Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France are located.

Donald Trump, President of the United States, knowing that the country had surpassed China, assured that the statistic was consequence of the amount of analysis made in the country.

It may interest you: Coronavirus, Mexico has to stop now, says Hugo López-Gatell

This could become the next epicenter of the pandemic, as reported by the World Health Organization.

In NY is where a higher number of deaths and it is where the center of the epidemic is located in the country with more than 44 thousand cases and 519 deceased.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Andrew Coumo, Governor of New York, reported that will need at least 40 thousand beds more to be able to serve patients in the coming days, due to this he has asked the federal government for help in order to build 4 hospitals campaign.

Surprisingly if New York were compared as a country, it would be the sixth placer of the world in greater number of infected since it is the most affected in the country.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

This Friday has approved through the House of Representatives of the United States Congress the largest package of emergency stimuli of the country’s history valued at two trillion dollars to sustain the economy American due to the impact of the pandemic.

Hours later President Donald Trump passed the law to give the necessary financial support.

You can also read: Coronavirus, Mexico in phase 3 from April 19, says AMLO

This aid will be for both companies and workers, receiving a direct check for lost wages during quarantine and an extension of unemployment benefits.

North American companies will receive special assistance valued at approximately $ 500 billion.

.