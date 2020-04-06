The United States exceeded 10,000 deaths due to the impact of the coronavirus and consolidated in third place in countries with the highest number of deaths, only after Italy and Spain

Notimex –

The increase in cases in the state of New York, but especially in his city, worries experts who project that this entity may become the “peak of the disease.”

Estimates indicate that it is possible that between 55,000 and 110,000 beds will be needed to attend to the total number of patients who will need hospitalization.

Added to this number are patients who have tested positive for the disease and can stay at home, with the care of relatives or acquaintances, reported Jim Malatras, the president of SUNY Empire State Collage.

Health authorities recommend strictly following recommendations such as not leaving home unless it is extremely necessary, avoiding meetings and approaching people outside the circle with which a person lives.

Despite the growth in the number of cases, the Donald Trump government has decided, until now, not to attend to the crisis with a national strategy, but has concentrated on supporting some of the states and leaving responsibility for health decisions in the governors and their teams.

Until now U.S They are the country with the highest number of cases in the world, the estimate is 347 thousand positive for COVID-19, which is fought from different fronts depending on the region.