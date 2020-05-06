15 minutes. The United States (USA) reached this Tuesday the number of 1,203,502 confirmed cases and 71,022 deaths due to coronavirus.

The number increased 24,596 more infections than 24 hours ago and more than 2,333 deaths, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

Of the total confirmed cases, 189,791 were recovered, therefore 942,690 are still active.

Despite the fact that the numbers fell in recent days, the state of New York remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the US.

The Big Apple registers 321,192 confirmed cases and 25,073 deaths. In New York City alone, 19,107 people lost their lives.

More figures

New York is followed by neighboring New Jersey with 130,593 confirmed cases and 8,244 deaths, Massachusetts with 70,271 positive for coronavirus and 4,212 dead, and the state of Illinois, which reported 65,889 positives and 2,834 deaths.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 4,183, Pennsylvania with 3,165 and Connecticut with 2,633.

The provisional balance of deaths remains below initial estimates by the White House, which projected between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths at best. However, he surpassed the most optimistic calculations made “a posteriori” by US President Donald Trump, of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

And what about the containment measures?

Donald Trump acknowledged that the total will be between 75,000 and 100,000, at the same time, he defended the decision of multiple states to gradually eliminate confinement measures.

In an interview with ABC on Tuesday, Trump admitted that “there may be some (deaths by reopening the country) because people will no longer be locked up.”

In addition, the Republican indicated that he plans to dismantle his COVID-19 response team later this month. This decision would leave -without its crisis room- citizens who could have a flare-up of the disease in August.