Remdesivir is an antiviral, which was developed by the pharmaceutical company Gilead, to treat coronavirus patients. It has just received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), according to an announcement by President Donald Trump.

I am happy to announce that Gilead obtained from the FDA urgent authorization for the use of RemdesivirTrump stated at a press conference.

The drug was approved following a study that showed its use allowed for the fastest recovery of COVID-19 patients according to an announcement by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, Anthony Fauci.

Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day, commented that his company has 1 million bottles with the drug ready for donation. In his words, this is an important step in the fight against the disease.

This medicine is an antiviral initially made to combat Ebola that despite not having been effective against this disease, has begun to show promise in the treatment of patients with coronaivurs in China, the United States and France.

The company in charge has already launched the last phase of trials in Asia and the U.S. where the results have been quite encouraging because it has helped patients with COVID-19 recover 31% faster than others who received medications with a placebo effect.

The ‘New York Times’ reported that the FDA plans to issue an authorization for this Wednesday and allow the use of Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

Although this treatment is expected to be a solution to recovery, we still need to take precautionary measures and expect more results, but it is certainly a light of hope. Share this note so that everyone knows that in less than they think, we can hug again.

With information from Milenio Diario