The equipment, valued at $ 945,000, was delivered by the Chargé d’affaires of the United States in Honduras

. –

TEGUCIGALPA.- U.S donated this Thursday half a hundred respirators to Honduras to help combat the emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left 417 dead and more than 14,500 infected in this Central American nation.

The equipment, valued at $ 945,000, was delivered by the Chargé d’affaires of U.S in HondurasColleen Hoey, to authorities of the Ministry of Health, which will distribute them in public hospitals in the country, indicated the Honduran Presidency.

« Once again, my country is shoulder to shoulder with Honduras, this time, to face the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation of mechanical fans will save the lives of Honduran patients, » stressed the US diplomat when delivering the donation.

The respirators They are state-of-the-art, compact and portable, highlighted the press office of the Honduran Presidency in Tegucigalpa.

The Chancellor of HondurasLisandro Rosales thanked the donation of mechanical fans made by the United States Government through the Agency of the U.S for International Development (Usaid).

« Thanks to the United States Government for the donation of mechanical ventilators to attend # Covid19 patients who arrive at healthcare centers in serious conditions, with difficulty breathing, » said Rosales, who is also the presidential commissioner for the COVID-19 pandemic. .

He also stressed that the team is « enormous help in these times of demand in public hospitals » in Honduras, which are mostly overwhelmed and with exhausted personnel, especially in the most affected regions such as Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula, the two most important cities.

The respirators They will be distributed in Leonardo Martínez Hospitals, in San Pedro Sula, and Escuela y María Hospital, in the Honduran capital.

US President Donald Trump promised in April that he would send respirators to Honduras after speaking with his Honduran counterpart, Juan Orlando Hernández, who remains admitted to a military hospital while undergoing treatments to overcome the COVID-19.

Hernández, 50, announced on June 16 that he and his wife, Ana García, contracted the COVID-19, so a day later he was admitted to the Military Hospital, from where he attends his duties via telework.