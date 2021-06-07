United States defeats Mexico and wins the Concacaf Nations League

The Mexican team began pressing from the first minute, causing the error of McKenzie, who gave him at the start to Jesus Manuel Corona, who without thinking, finished at the first post and beat Steffen.

The next few minutes were for ‘Tri’, who had scored the second goal, but the referee canceled it out of place. It did not take long and after a header that was deflected, Queen he finished off in the small area and beat Ochoa.

For the second half, the United States created a set-piece danger, so Martino had to make changes, including the entry of Diego Lainez, who was soon reflected on the scoreboard with a great individual play; however, after so many warnings, McKennie headed in to tie the score in the 82nd minute.

The match had to go to extra time and beyond the fatigue of both teams, neither stopped attacking, generating danger in many goals. At minute 110, the referee went to review a move to the VAR, after a foul on Pulisic, for which he scored a penalty. The Champions League champion would be in charge of scoring the third. Two minutes from the end, he would score a penalty in favor of Mexico. Guarded would be in charge of collecting, but the goalkeeper would save, which would define the match