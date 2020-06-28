Toyota Yaris R production could come to an end, leaving the way clear for the new generation of the Yaris and Corolla

Everything that begins ends and now it seems that it’s the turn of one of the carsof Toyota with less fortune in the number of sales.

Its about Toyota Yaris R, a car that managed to sell in Mexico only 1,122 units during 2019, according to the portal Motorpasión. Â In the United States, his luck is no different, since the number of sales did not favor him, and it is for this reason that the US subsidiary of Toyota decided to discontinue its production.

Toyota Yaris R.

Credit: Courtesy Toyota.

According to a report published by CarBuzz, the Toyota Yaris R it will stop being produced for the United States this June, both in bodywork, sedan and hatchback. The units remaining in stock will be sold the rest of the year as a 2020 model, but everything seems to indicate that there will be no 2021 model.

What is known so far is that for Mexico and other Latin American markets its production will be maintained, although most likely it will only be for a limited time. Among the main factors that could have favored the disappearance of the Yaris R, are the recent renovation of the Yaris imported from Thailand and the weight Toyota has given to the new generation of the Corolla.

Credit: Courtesy Toyota.

Currently in Mexico the Yaris R is limited to a single version with a price of $ 295,300 pesos.

It should be noted that the Yaris R is not a development of Toyota itself, but of Mazdathat is, a Mazda 2 Sedan dressed by Toyota and manufactured at the same plant in Salamanca, Guanajuato, Mexico, after the agreement signed by both brands in 2014. Both vehicles share virtually all components, except for some pieces that differentiate their design.

