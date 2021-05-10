United States Concerned About Cyber ​​Attacks on Oil Pipelines

05/10/2021 at 9:33 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The United States government issued emergency legislation on Sunday after the country’s largest oil pipeline was hit by a cyberattack. The Colonial Pipeline transports 2.5 million barrels per day, 45% of the supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel from the East Coast.

A gang of cybercriminals completely unplugged him Friday and is still working to restore service. The state of emergency allows fuel to be transported by road. A total of 18 states have been granted a temporary exemption from service hours for the transportation of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products.

They are Alabama, Arkansas, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Experts say fuel prices are likely to rise 2-3% today (Monday), but the impact will be much worse if it lasts much longer.