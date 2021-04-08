United States closes maximum security prison in Guantánamo

April 7, 2021

0

This Wednesday, the United States government closed Camp 7, a former secret detention center located within the Guantanamo military base, located on the island of Cuba.

According to information provided by the Southern Command, the 40 detainees were transferred to the main base.

In an official statement they detailed that the measure seeks to concentrate all detainees in two or three detention centers.

Guantánamo was a maximum security detention center that housed suspects linked to the attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as other detainees captured by the CIA abroad.

0