The Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, affirmed this Sunday that they have “enormous evidence” that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, although until now there is no public evidence to support this theory.

Pompeo said to Martha Raddatz of ABC News:

“There is enormous evidence that this is where it started (referring to the conornavirus). We have said from the start, this virus originated in Wuhan, China and we are very sorry for that. But I think everyone can see it now. Remember, China has a history of infecting the world and has a history of running poor quality laboratories. These are not the first times that the world has been exposed to a virus as a result of failures by a Chinese laboratory. ”

For her part, Jonna Mazet, an epidemiologist at the University of California at Davis, who has worked and trained researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the past, explained to Business Insider that an accidental laboratory leak is extremely unlikely. And, according to The Washington Post, US officials and intelligence experts. USA They have said that there is no evidence to prove such theories.

The WIV houses the only level 4 Biosafety lab in China, and Mazet said that instead of an accident at the high-security lab, the virus is much more likely to have spread naturally from bats, jumping to humans through an intermediate animal host.

Although theories about the creation of the virus in a laboratory continue to take shape, the truth is that Pompeo’s statements are a staunch Republican color and it is not only about creating fear among the American population – one of his most effective tactics at the electoral moments to stay in power – but they denote a nationalism rooted in a truly worrying racism.

.