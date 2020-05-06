May 6, 2020 | 4:10 pm

The Association of Motor and Equipment Manufacturers of the United States (MEMA) intends that the government of that country ask Mexico to reopen essential industries such as the manufacture of vehicles and parts on May 12, that is, before the United States.

In a letter to United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, MEMA President and CEO Bill Long asks to “encourage” Mexico to establish essential industry directives, consistent with those of the United States and Canada.

We ask that you request clear authorization for vehicle suppliers to restart operations in Mexico on May 12, prior to the start of a significant level of OE production in the United States on May 18.

Bill Long says.

This in a scenario in which the Mexican Health authorities have planned to reopen the economy gradually from June 1.

The letter says that May 12 will be a little ahead of the planned May 18 opening of numerous assembly plants in the United States, but it is an essential step in allowing original equipment to be produced on that date. “The reopening of suppliers can be effectively managed by increasing multi-shift manufacturing to further enhance social distancing and enable greater plant hygiene.”

So on behalf of the 1,000 companies that make up MEMA, he urges Pompeo and his team to advocate for a reopening date of manufacturing of motor vehicle parts throughout the industry in Mexico on May 12.

According to Long, MEMA understands the public health issues facing Mexico and is proud to assist in manufacturing personal protective equipment and parts components for ventilators and other essential medical devices in Mexico and North America.

“No sector has more complex supply chains or provides more jobs than motor vehicle parts manufacturing, and employs more than 871,000 people across the United States. Without parts from Mexico, it will be practically impossible for US motor vehicle assembly plants to restart, “says Long.