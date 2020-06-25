Coronavirus advances relentlessly amid reopening in several southern and western states of the USA, such as Florida, Texas and California

This Wednesday, United States broke COVID-19 record of daily infections by adding 36 thousand new cases. The previous mark was 34 thousand 203 that were registered on April 25.

The coronavirus advances relentlessly amid the reopening by various states in the southern and western USA, such as Florida, Texas and California where more than 5 thousand new cases were reported in each one.

California, Florida and Oklahoma They reported record levels in new single-day coronavirus cases, while hospitalizations reached a new peak in Arizona, where intensive care units quickly filled up.

Since the start of the new coronavirus pandemic, U.S It has registered more than 2.3 million infections and at least 119 thousand deaths.

The increase reported by the state authorities of Texas, where on Tuesday there was an increase of 5,489 infections, an unprecedented daily rise, since since the beginning of the data registration, on March 26, its health Department had never reported daily cases above 5,000.

California There is also an exponential growth in infections, with 7,149 cases a day as of Tuesday, which is equivalent to an increase of 69 percent in the last two days and represents unprecedented growth since you began documenting infections on your page. web last March 19.

“We cannot continue doing what we have done in recent weeks,” reflected the Wednesday California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Understandably many of us have developed a little claustrophobia, some would say that they have developed a little amnesia, others have frankly let their guard down,” he lamented at a press conference.

Likewise, Arizona it suffered an unprecedented peak on Tuesday of both daily cases and deaths, with 3 593 new infections and 42 deaths in one day, while this Wednesday infections have dropped to 1 795 and victims have doubled to 79, according to data from your Department of Health.

In the same line, Florida He experienced a new record of cases in the last twenty-four hours, with 5,508 new confirmed infections and 43 deaths at 11:00 am (local time) on Wednesday, according to data from his Department of Health.

He Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, indicated that this increase in the number of infections is due to a combination of the increase in the tests carried out and the “natural” contact between the young population.

This growth in infections in the south and west of the country is leading other states to take precautions, and other nations to be cautious about resuming travel with the United States.

With information from The Washington Post