June 3, 2020 | 10:00 am

The United States government will ban airline passenger flights from China starting June 16 if Beijing does not allow US air carriers to resume their flights.

The action responds to the break by China of an agreement between the two countries that allows US operators to expand service in the Asian country, following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced to cut flights.

The move comes weeks after President Donald Trump accused the Chinese government of making it impossible for U.S. airlines to resume their flights, even though confinement in China was lifted.

“Our overriding goal is not to perpetuate this situation, but rather an improved environment in which carriers on both sides can fully exercise their bilateral rights,” the US Department of Transportation said in an order issued Wednesday.

Currently, four Chinese airlines travel between the Asian country and the United States, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Airlines such as Delta Airlines and United Airlines have requested to resume their flights to China this month, but have not received approval from Chinese authorities, while Chinese airlines have continued to fly to the United States during the pandemic.

We support and appreciate government actions to enforce our rights and ensure equity

Delta said in a statement

In March, Chinese aviation officials said Chinese airlines could continue to fly one scheduled passenger flight a week, on a route to any country.

The move comes amid mounting tensions between the world’s two largest economies, after the passage of security legislation that allows Beijing to exert greater interference in Hong Kong and after Trump’s accusations of China for managing the pandemic.

Last week, the president announced that the United States will begin the process of granting political exceptions that granted Hong Kong special treatment, which will affect its trade ties.

In response, Beijing ordered on Monday to stop exports of some agricultural products from the United States.