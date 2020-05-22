New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 356,458 confirmed cases and 28,732 deaths.

United States this Thursday reached the figure of one million 575 thousand 064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that of 94,661 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

The balance until 20:00 local time is 24,105 more infections than on Wednesday and 1,447 new deaths.

The state of NY It remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with 356,458 confirmed cases and 28,732 deaths, a figure similar to that of France and only below the United Kingdom and Italy.

In New York City alone, 21,003 people have died.

New York is followed by the neighbor New Jersey with 151 thousand 558 confirmed cases and 10 thousand 843 deaths, the state of Illinois with 102 thousand 688 infections and 4 thousand 607 deaths and Massachusetts, which has reported 90 thousand 084 positive for coronavirus and 6 thousand 148 dead.

Other states with a large number of deaths are Michigan with 5,129, Pennsylvania with 4,869, Connecticut with 3,583 and California with 3,561.

The provisional balance of deaths -94,661- is close to the initial estimates of the White House, which projected at best between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths; But it has already far exceeded the most optimistic calculations made by President Donald Trump “a posteriori” of between 50,000 and 60,000 deaths.

Since then, however, Trump has repeatedly raised his forecast to acknowledge in his latest calculation that the final figure is likely to be between 100,000 and 110,000 dead.

The Institute of Health Metrics and Assessments (IHME) of the University of Washington, in whose prediction models of the evolution of the pandemic the White House often sets, calculates that by the beginning of August the crisis will have left more than 143 thousand deaths in the United States.

