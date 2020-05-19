May 19, 2020 | 3:13 pm

The United States anticipates an increasing level of unemployment, as well as the reduction of other economic data during the second quarter of the year, although it expects this unfavorable situation to improve with the resumption of activities, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

We are working closely with governors so that we can begin to reopen the economy in a way that minimizes risks to workers and customers.

Mnuchin said in written testimony to the Senate Banking Commission.

Despite the current scenario, the US official estimates that economic conditions will improve in the third and fourth quarters.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appeared Tuesday before the Senate Banking Commission, under scrutiny of managing the U.S. government’s economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The interrogation of Mnuchin and Powell could focus on the actions that are still needed to keep the world’s largest economy afloat, as well as the errors in putting into circulation the 3 trillion dollars of economic aid approved so far.

As more states reopen businesses, the US government is nearing the end of an eight-week program to funnel money to small businesses to avoid layoffs, prompting calls to extend the Paycheck Protection Program by 660,000 million dollars.

At the same time, other programs aimed at helping larger companies and municipal bond issuers through a severe recession are just beginning.

Powell previously stated that the Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief and Security Act (CARES) was critical to the ability of the United States central bank to expand credit throughout the economy to compensate for the coronavirus hit.

In addition, he predicted that unemployment can reach 25% before it begins to fall, with a contraction in Gross Domestic Product of 20% or more, coupled with positive medical metrics that can build consumer confidence would be critical.